I'm not sure why you'd want a fridge with an HD display, but if you've got the $3999 to spare, the LSC27990 (aka the Panorama) is the first fridge to be graced with an high-def telly.

The 15-inch display has its own ATSC tuner and next to it is a secondary display that shows weather, calendars, or your own photos (which you upload via the fridge's USB port). That's a lot of tech for a fridge, especially when all you keep inside is leftover pizza and TV dinners.

