Looking for a quick way to connect a secondary display to your PC? LG's new L206WU can be hooked up via DVI, VGA or USB. Like the Samsung LCD we saw earlier, this display can let you daisy-chain up to six units all via USB and without the need for a monster graphics card. Spec-wise, it's got a 1680x,050 resolution and a 2ms response time, which along with the larger screen size is more than enough to give that Samsung a run for its money.

