LG.Philips' New Full Color OLED Is Flexible, Still Not Coming Soon

lpl_amoled_1.jpgThis is the new LG.Philips 4-inch active matrix OLED. According to LG.Philips, it's the first OLED that is flexible and can show 16.7-million colors all over its 320 x 240 pixels. And is "at 150Î¼m, it's barely thicker than a human hair."

The technology is nothing like their recently announced color electronic paper. This one uses organic light emitting diodes on amorphous silicon. And you know what that means? Yes, it means that we won't see it in products for a long, long time. – Jesus Diaz

LG.Philips LCD develops first full-color flexible AM OLED using a-Si technology [Digitime Displays]

