LG.Philips LCD Teases World With A4 Colour Electronic Paper

LG.Philips LCD keeps teasing the world with dream display products that will not reach the mass market until sometime in the next decade.

This is their all-new, world-first A4 electronic paper, a 4,096-color flexible 14.1-inch page made using "metal foil and plastic substrates rather than glass." They only use power when the image changes and since they are reflective like real paper, they can be seen perfectly from any angle. Even under direct sunlight.

For even better viewing, figure 1 here shows that you have to hold it up on high like a Holy Hand Grenade and wear stripped gloves. Something that might prove somehow unpractical while reading your electronic New York Times in the loo.

