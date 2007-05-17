LG Z1Pro Laptop is Sweet Like Chocolate

This is something that will have the Footballers' Wives set squealing with glee - if they're planning a trip to the Far East, that is. LG's new Z1Pro laptop has been designed with Vista's Sideshow in mind. The shiny black portable boasts a 2.5-inch display on the top cover, complete with touch-sensitive buttons Ã la, rather like the Korean company's Chocolate cell phone from last year. This means you can get music playback, photo slideshows, e-mail, calendars, world clocks, stock quotes, RSS feeds, etc without draining the battery. Price in Singapore dollars is $2,999 ($1,970 US)

Full specs after the jump.

Processor IntelÂ® Core 2 Duo Processor T5600 (1.83GHz, 2MB L2 Cache)

Display 12.1" WXGA(1280x800),Fine Bright Technology

Graphics ATIÂ® Mobility TM RadeonÂ® X1350 (up to 512MB)

HDD 120GB

Wireless IntelÂ® Pro/Wireless 3945ABG(802.11a/b/g)

Bluetooth Yes (BlueCoreâ„¢4)

Multimedia Card Slot 5-in-1 (XD/SD/MMC/MS/MS Pro)

Audio SRS WOW HD, SRS TruSurround XT, 5.1CH Dolby Digital, 24bit High Definition