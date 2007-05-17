LG Z1Pro Laptop is Sweet Like Chocolate

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

This is something that will have the Footballers' Wives set squealing with glee - if they're planning a trip to the Far East, that is. LG's new Z1Pro laptop has been designed with Vista's Sideshow in mind. The shiny black portable boasts a 2.5-inch display on the top cover, complete with touch-sensitive buttons Ã  la, rather like the Korean company's Chocolate cell phone from last year. This means you can get music playback, photo slideshows, e-mail, calendars, world clocks, stock quotes, RSS feeds, etc without draining the battery. Price in Singapore dollars is $2,999 ($1,970 US)

Full specs after the jump.

Processor IntelÂ® Core 2 Duo Processor T5600 (1.83GHz, 2MB L2 Cache)
Display 12.1" WXGA(1280x800),Fine Bright Technology
Graphics ATIÂ® Mobility TM RadeonÂ® X1350 (up to 512MB)
HDD 120GB
Wireless IntelÂ® Pro/Wireless 3945ABG(802.11a/b/g)
Bluetooth Yes (BlueCoreâ„¢4)
Multimedia Card Slot 5-in-1 (XD/SD/MMC/MS/MS Pro)
Audio SRS WOW HD, SRS TruSurround XT, 5.1CH Dolby Digital, 24bit High Definition

– Ad Dugdale

