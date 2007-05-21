LG Wine Phone: But You Can Call It The CV300

Hello, Gizmodo readers. I'm a beautiful lay-dee and I'd like to take some time to tell you about my skincare routine. To keep my epidermis soft and fresh and kissable-schmissable, I stroke my face with LG's new phone, the CV300. Developed by LG's resident dermatologists, specialists in cell (phone) regeneration technology, the CV300 boasts a 1.3 Megapixel digicam, MP3 player, 2.2-inch screen and comes in red and black. Do you want to see some more pictures of me getting creamy with it? Thought so - they, and the price, are after the jump.

You can get me for $340, but I'm only available in Korea. That's the phone talking, btw.