Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

LG SV280 Banana Phone Sprouts Two Asian Babes, Turns Green

lg_green_banana.jpgLG's SV280 "Banana Phone" is getting closer to the true banana color, now available in green instead of that white color with the orange trim we showed you last month. Aside from its verdant hue, it's the same slider as its relatively colorless brother, with a 1.3-megapixel camera, an MP3 player and 142MB of onboard memory.

Although this SV280 is a bit fat for our taste, we do like its curved shape, which feels much more natural than many other cellphones that either resemble a pack of gum or a bar of soap. But this odd metallic color is not exactly making us green with envy. Why didn't LG just make them yellow? A banana that green would take a week to get ripe. – Charlie White

LG SV280 "Banana phone" turns green [Unwired View]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles