Now that we've undressed the ThinkPad T61, Lenovo's teasing us with a special "Reserve Edition" ThinkPad that has us reaching for our cameras once again.

Little is known about the model, but the folks at Electronista seem to think it'll be a leather-bound ThinkPad, which makes sense considering the teaser site. I'm not too keen on leather notebooks, so I'm hoping its not. In the meantime we'll have to sit tight till more news is released.

Teaser Site [via Electronista]