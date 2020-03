This LED table, designed by Julian Appelius and Fabien Dumas, may look like a regular table at first, but that changes when you place something down. When an object—usually transparent—interrupts the path of the light through the table, the light gets transferred into the object and lights it up all pretty-like.

We're not sure what practical use this table has, but who can say no to LEDs?

Project Page [Too Many Designers via Core77 via Slashgear]