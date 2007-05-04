LED Seatbelt Light Fondles, Illuminates

I've been on a lifelong quest to find a car without an interior light, which I still have not, but when I do, I'll be ready with the seatbelt LED light. The strangely large device clips onto the seatbelt and has an adjustable LED light to illuminate the area when needed. It is big, bulky and replaces something already owned by many. I guess it is convenient that it can be detached and taken with you as a small flashlight for those emergency toilet breaks or checking under the hood. Watch out where you clip the flashlight, ladies. The one pictured here sure is excited to be, uh, cushioned in that particular area. $US11.

