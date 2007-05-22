Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

LED Graduation Mortar Board Mod

Graduation is something I thought I would never see hacked, until now. David Worden recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin and hacked up his mortar board to have blinking LEDs. While other people think they are crafty by writing "Hi Mom" on their cap, Worden showed them all up with this LED mod. His degree is in electrical engineering, go figure.

I wish I would have done something like this at my graduation, but I was too hungover to handle anything more than walking across a stage and shaking hands. Hit the link below to see the detailed instructions of how he pulled it off. –Travis Hudson

Grad Hack [DavidWorden]

