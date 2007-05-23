Leather Mouse is All Class

Sick of the other billionaires at the Yacht Club snickering at your silly plastic mouse? Yeah, me too. Earth-Treck has answered our needs and created a mouse wrapped in the luxurious brown or black leather. If you still haven't impressed your peers, this mouse comes with a matching USB hub. That should woo over the billionaires in no time. I think the Akihabara News translators said it best: "How sweet is that ?" No word on pricing or availability.

Leather mouse and USB hub ? Why not ? [Akihabara]