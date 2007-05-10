Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Leapin' Linux, Let's Make the Jump, Sheep!

linuxlead.jpg

Fuck Windows, and fuck the Mac, too. Maximum PC shows you how to make the jump to Linux from start to finish, and shows you how to stay there once you've abandoned all those other PC and Mac sheep to go your own open-source way.

Let's all get the hell out of these mainstream operating systems and get into the real stuff. How about we dig into that latest Ubuntu Feisty Fawn, easy as pie to use, and let's slather on a heaping helping of the 3D Beryl desktop compositing engine on top to keep things all prettied up?

But, but ...

There's even a way to run Windows on Linux using Parallels, so the excuses are getting thinner and thinner for staying with your white-bread religion. Sure, there's plenty of help on the Interwebs for Linux and Ubuntu installation, but none as to-the-point as this.

And hey, there's Firefox on Linux, too, so the Giz will still look just about the same. Get thee hence, all we like sheep who have gone astray. Every one to his own way. Live your own life! Get down to it. â€“ Charlie White

You Can Switch to Linux! [Maximum PC]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles