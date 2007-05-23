LCD Safety Shield Protects TV From Flying Wiimotes, Babies

We're still puzzled as to what kind of spaz lets go of their Wiimotes during play, since none of the people we know have had this problem. But if you're one of the lucky few who flip out in Wii Baseball and chuck that thing across the room, this LCD Safety shield should be just the ticket to keeping your investment safe.

The shield is made by Taiwanese TV maker LCDArm and will fit 30 to 46-inch screens, has a invisible frame, 98% transparency, and reduces UV rays from (we're guessing) the TV. No price or release date on this yet, so cool it with that Wii throwing in the meantime.

Product Page [LCDArm via Gearlog]