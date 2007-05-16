Laser Helicopters Fulfill 2 of My 3 Childhood Fantasies

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Laser tag is sweet. R/C helicopters are sweet. When you combine the two only good things can happen. That's why I'm pretty amped about the news that a Chinese toy maker has armed its new R/C chopper with an IR transmitter and sensor, allowing for two to have laser dogfights in midair. If one gets hit, its power gets cut, sending it crashing to the ground. Cold blooded!

These things don't have U.S. distribution yet, which is a crime. Let's make it happen, toy industry! Me wantee! â€“Adam Frucci

Product Page [via I4U]

