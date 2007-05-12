Laptop Mag's Perfect Phone

The lads over at Laptop Mag are so tired of dealing with the phones on the market now they decided to design their own perfect imaginary phone. What does it consist of? Well, an operating system from Google, an interface by iRiver, wireless connectivity like Zing, a CPU from Qualcomm, 8GB flash, 2.8-inch LCD and camera features like a Sanyo 6-megapixel camcorder.

Besides the fact that this phone would be gigantic and cost you thousands of dollars, it's a great idea. Except for the Google part. Their UI designers are horrific.

