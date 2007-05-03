Lap Track Keeps you in the Swim

This is the swimmer's equivalent to the pedometer, a length counter that makes me think of those old Walkman Sports. Stick the Lap Track on one end of the pool wall and it will show you all sorts of useful information as you power up and down the pool lane - best lap time, average lap time, average speed, total distance and calories burned. It only goes up to 50 lengths, but couch potato that I am, 50 lengths seems a lot of strokes to me. It runs on two AAA batteries and costs $60.

Product Page [Waterproof Music via UberGizmo]