KTM X-Bow - Wicked.

If we showed you every cool car we came across on RSS, our name would be Jalopnik. But the KTM X-Bow looks like a ride worthy of the new Transformers movie, if only the Autobots were smart enough to become cooler cars than Fords.

Borrowing the 220hp engine from Audi, the lightweight X-Bow launches 0-60mph in 3.9sec. Then, it only takes about 100ft for the X-Bow to brake to a halt. For a price just shy of $100,000, we're comforted knowing that by the time we can never afford it, there will be a car that's even more impressive.





Product Page [via autocaruk]

Thanks Speed R!