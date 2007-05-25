Koreans Make Segway That's Half the Price, Many Times More Korean

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

If you're still secretly thinking about getting a Segway but ashamed of having people know you paid that much for a scooter, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology has something for you. The KAIST has just invented a Segway-like scooter that does pretty much the same thing as Dean Kamen's baby.

Called the Hubo-Way, the scooter balances when stopped, turns when leaning, and comes with a free copy of Starcraft 2. Well, not really, but 75% of South Korea just got erections. Yes, including the women. – Jason Chen

KAIST to introduce a modified version of Segway 'Hubo-Way' in Korea [AVING via Uber Gizmo]

