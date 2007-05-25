Koreans Make Segway That's Half the Price, Many Times More Korean

If you're still secretly thinking about getting a Segway but ashamed of having people know you paid that much for a scooter, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology has something for you. The KAIST has just invented a Segway-like scooter that does pretty much the same thing as Dean Kamen's baby.

Called the Hubo-Way, the scooter balances when stopped, turns when leaning, and comes with a free copy of Starcraft 2. Well, not really, but 75% of South Korea just got erections. Yes, including the women.

KAIST to introduce a modified version of Segway 'Hubo-Way' in Korea [AVING via Uber Gizmo]