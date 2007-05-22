Korea Ups the Ante in Future Robot Wars With Japan

Things are shaping up for an eventual Korea vs. Japan robot wars in the next 20 to 30 years, and Korea is getting ready with a robot that keeps your home safe. Unlike previous robots, this one from KornTech (snicker, snicker) is named Rogun and has high-end face tracking software, which means it can both recognize and track your kids by turning its head to face you no matter where you move.

Also, Rogun will use that same facial recognition to detect if strangers visit, and will call you on your phone if you're out. If you've left your kids at home, it can monitor them, and will stream updates to you over the Internet as well. Plus, there's a 7-inch LCD monitor in its chest so kids can interact with it. If you want one, be prepared to shell out more than $100,000 for the privilege.

Robot Keeps Home Safe in Korea [Far East Gizmos via Uber Gizmo]