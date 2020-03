Motorola has been on a mobile kick as of late and for their next project, they've teamed up with Kodak to use their CMOS sensor in a Motorola-Kodak cameraphone that'll sport a 5-megapixel camera.

Not many details are known about the phone, although we do know it'll debut just in time for the holidays. Only time will tell if it'll be able to take on Sony Ericsson and its Cybershots (which happen to be my favourite cameraphones).

Kodak's CMOS Camera Will Be 5-megapixel [News.com]