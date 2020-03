Kingston MobileLite 9-in-1 Card Reader: Small, Convenient

The main problem we've had with card readers over the years isn't their performance—although the really cheap ones are quite lousy—but their size. Kingston's solved that problem by making their MobileLite in the shape of a USB stick, which gives lets you easily take the thing around in your pocket or on your keychain.

The thing ships by itself for $8.99 or with 1GB SD, 2GB SD, or a 1GB microSD card for $22.99, $34.99 and $23.99 respectively. So when you're not using this as memory for your camera, you can use this as a standard USB flash drive. Too bad being small and convenient is only good for these things, or else our Midget Butler business venture would have taken off like hotcakes.

Kingston