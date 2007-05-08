Kingston MobileLite 9-in-1 Card Reader: Small, Convenient

The main problem we've had with card readers over the years isn't their performanceâ€”although the really cheap ones are quite lousyâ€”but their size. Kingston's solved that problem by making their MobileLite in the shape of a USB stick, which gives lets you easily take the thing around in your pocket or on your keychain.

The thing ships by itself for $8.99 or with 1GB SD, 2GB SD, or a 1GB microSD card for $22.99, $34.99 and $23.99 respectively. So when you're not using this as memory for your camera, you can use this as a standard USB flash drive. Too bad being small and convenient is only good for these things, or else our Midget Butler business venture would have taken off like hotcakes.

Kingston