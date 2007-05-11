Kharma's $1-Million Speakers Blow a Hole in Everything

There is spending a lot of money on your sound system at home. And there are expensive speakers. And then there is Grand Enigma, from Kharma (I think the H signifies "H-H-H-How much?"). A million bucks-worth of high-end audio. So, let's get this straight. Some homeowner from Belgium has chosen to spunk $1,000,000.00 on his audio system (compared with around $1 on the fresco that adorns his walls) in order to show that he is considerably richer than youse. For that money, he might as well have funded an entire orchestra.

Product Page [Kharma via Sci-Fi Tech]