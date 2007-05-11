Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Kharma's $1-Million Speakers Blow a Hole in Everything

milliondollarspeakers.jpg

There is spending a lot of money on your sound system at home. And there are expensive speakers. And then there is Grand Enigma, from Kharma (I think the H signifies "H-H-H-How much?"). A million bucks-worth of high-end audio. So, let's get this straight. Some homeowner from Belgium has chosen to spunk $1,000,000.00 on his audio system (compared with around $1 on the fresco that adorns his walls) in order to show that he is considerably richer than youse. For that money, he might as well have funded an entire orchestra. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Kharma via Sci-Fi Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles