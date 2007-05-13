The Keyless Locking Mailbox turns the tables on mail thieves. Instead of just opening your box to steal your precious Ed Mcmahon offers, mail terrorists will be thwarted by the necessity of entering a complicated PIN. (Meanwhile, the mailperson safely drops your mail down an impenetrable chute.) For $299, you'd better have a worthy identity to protect. Then again, there is nothing worse than checking my mailbox to find that, once again, someone has stolen my:

1. Copy of Readers Digest

2. Victoria's Secret Catalog

3. Submarine that I ordered 3 months ago off the Trix box

Can I get an "amen"?

