Keep spirits high, or level, with these cuffs

There are some very nerdy cufflinks out there â€” keyboard keys spring to mind â€” that are just a bit too uncultured for mine, but these spirit levels cufflinks are all geek chic. This same site has more spirit level jewellery too, necklaces to earrings, as well as other nice pieces like Philips head screw links, Scrabble tile links, and, yes, those keyboard keys some people think look good.

But the spirit levels have that Macgyver edge. If something needed leveling, like a Mercury anti-tamper switch in a bomb, you could whip one off and save the day.

