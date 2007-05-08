Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Joost Struggling Under Load of New Beta Users

joostlogo.jpgJoost recently opened itself up to an unlimited beta, and its since been inundated with new users as websites hand out stacks upon stacks of invites. The video streaming service is based on a peer-to-peer bandwidth sharing structure, so in theory it should be able to scale to however many users hop on board. In reality? Ehâ€¦ not so much.

The service has been hit hard by the thousands upon thousands of new users who have joined up in the past week, and some have been unable to access the programming. Even though it's a peer-to-peer system, there are still servers that people need to be routed through, and apparently there just aren't enough of them out there. When asked about the performance issues, CEO Fredrik de Wahl said "It's stumbling a bit, whereas we'd like it to be sprinting."

It's cool, bro. You're still in beta. But while you're adding more servers do you want to go ahead and add some decent content while you're at it? Thanks. â€“Adam Frucci

Informitiv [via Broadband Reports]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles