What we thought might be a Showdown at Carlsbad was, in reality, a love-in at the Four Seasons. Steve and Bill had good times, reminiscing and talking about the future. There was Beatles music to harmonize to (though Yoko was mercifully nowhere to be found). Jobs even revealed that he and Gates had been secretly married for years. (Wait, he was kidding?) Enjoy the video.

