The fact that the Grohe Ondus faucet-ware is digitally controlled and has a clock is secondary to the fact it comes in a Batman black finish, and that it has a pause button for the shower, which can bring the water flow back at the same temperature you left it at. Useful for answering the phone mid shower?

Oh, one thought on that black finish — it could pick up soap and calcium deposits pretty easily. Then again, people who have shower systems like this also have French maids to clean it all up.

Grohe [via Mocoloco]