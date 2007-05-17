Japan's Rin Standing Speaker Emphasizes Visual Quality Over Sound Quality

Not that we're saying the Rin doesn't sound good â€” there's no way we can tell without hearing it â€” but it seems to us anything that looks this weird can't be something audiophiles will want show off to their audiophile friends.

The unit's made from a combination of imported Italian marble and Japanese engineering, which is great on paper since (from I remember from an art class that I took in my imagination) it's the best type of marble anywhere. Plus, those Asians have tiny hands and can get all into those electronics easier â€” am I right, fellow Asians?

In any case, the whole situation makes for a weird speaker system that supposedly sounds great because sound eminates like ripples on a pond. Which makes me want to pee, not rock out.

