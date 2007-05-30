Japanese Custom Vans are Insane

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

girlyvan.jpgIn the States, "pimping out" your vehicle generally involves adding oversized subwoofers, gaudy rims and stupid- looking ground effects kits and spoilers. It's a masculine, masturbatory affair that I never quite understood the appeal of.

In Japan, they like to pimp out vans. It's no less masturbatory, but it's certainly not as masculine. Check out the above van, modified to look like some sort of spaceship from the planet Little Girl. There are more examples in the gallery below, including models dedicated to pop stars and more cartoon characters. Oh, Japan, you're so crazy but I can't help but love you anyway.

–Adam Frucci

Extreme Japanese Custom Vans [Pink Tentacle]

