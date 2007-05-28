Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Japanese Camera Phone Diet: Snap Shots of Your Dinner, Learn How Fat It'll Make You

chickennwaffles.jpgConcerned with expanding waistlines in the land of tenpura, katsudon, and American fast food, doctors and insurance companies in Osaka have launched services that let patients send glamour shots of their grub to nutritionists from their cell phones. The nutritionists then offer a nutritional breakdown, analysis and advice, laying out what'll turn you into a fatty and what won't.

The only problem is that one of the services has a three-day turnaround time, meaning you'll have to wonder for days if that Country Boy Breakfast from Cracker Barrel was bad for you after all. – Matt Buchanan

Cell phone cameras help Japanese lose weight [CNN]
Image via Flickr

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles