Japanese Camera Phone Diet: Snap Shots of Your Dinner, Learn How Fat It'll Make You

Concerned with expanding waistlines in the land of tenpura, katsudon, and American fast food, doctors and insurance companies in Osaka have launched services that let patients send glamour shots of their grub to nutritionists from their cell phones. The nutritionists then offer a nutritional breakdown, analysis and advice, laying out what'll turn you into a fatty and what won't.

The only problem is that one of the services has a three-day turnaround time, meaning you'll have to wonder for days if that Country Boy Breakfast from Cracker Barrel was bad for you after all.

Cell phone cameras help Japanese lose weight [CNN]

