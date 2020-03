This is a Japan-only thing for now, but Nintendo's just announced two brand spankin' new colors for the DS Lite. The two colors are Metallic Rose, which looks reddish-pink, and Gloss Silver, which looks silver.

Although we'd really like both of the colors to hit the US, Nintendo's held off Japan colors before. Ice Blue showed up last year and still hasn't reached us yet. Then again, Ice Blue looked like 2000 flushes, while these two look classy.

Nintendo Japan [via Kotaku]