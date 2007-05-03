James Bond's Shower Accessory: The Shower Octopus

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

shower-octopus.jpgAs useful as those hanging shower trays are, they can't compare when it comes to the cool factor with this Shower Octopus. Although pricey, the octopus gives you enough arms to hold five bottles in mid-airâ€”something octopuses are known for.

The only thing we'd be concerned about (other than the fact that octopuses have eight legs and this has like twelve) is the bottles slipping through the hooks and onto our feet. That's happened enough already with our clumsy hands that we don't feel like repeating them with this. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Uptoyoutoronto (look under bath section) via Nerd Approved]

