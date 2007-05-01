Jake's Steampunk Computer Mouse

The fetish-driven industrial nut inside of us all squirms with joy at this steampunk mouse designed by Jake of Jake of All Trades. He even wrote up an old-timey narrative about this mouse. Role-playing and steampunk? It's like an explosion in my pants! It is actually smaller than it looksâ€”reminds me of the size of one of those laptop mice (and probably uses parts from those mice, also). Nice work, Jake.

The Bug: Steampunk Computer Mouse [Via MAKE]