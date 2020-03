Jake's Steampunk Computer Mouse

The fetish-driven industrial nut inside of us all squirms with joy at this steampunk mouse designed by Jake of Jake of All Trades. He even wrote up an old-timey narrative about this mouse. Role-playing and steampunk? It's like an explosion in my pants! It is actually smaller than it looks—reminds me of the size of one of those laptop mice (and probably uses parts from those mice, also). Nice work, Jake.

The Bug: Steampunk Computer Mouse [Via MAKE]