Jabra designer JX10 Cara pricing

Remember those sexy golden headsets we saw back at CeBIT? We've found the local pricing and it isn't nearly as hideous as you would first think. Not that it is cheap, but we are talking 24-carat gold and Blue Steelâ€” a wait, that's stainless steel. But still, both look gooood. Maybe even gooooood.

The gold option comes in at $429; the steel at $299. Considering the standard JX10 comes in at around $169? Yeah, okay. A sight more. But if you like the bling, now you know the price. Save a few gold coins until next month and you can pick one up.