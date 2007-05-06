iTunes Single on Billboard Top 10

For the first time, an iTunes single has broken the Billboard top 10 list. From the American Idol Gives Back charity show, the Pretender's cover I'll Stand by You (as performed by Carrie Underwood) was downloaded 124,496 times as of this weekend.

While I still think that buying a CD and ripping it yourself is the best way to (legally) acquire digital music, this event is a milestone for digitally distributed entertainment.

So one day you can tell your kids, "I was there when Carrie Underwood was the first digital Billboard number ten." And then your kids can say, "Who?"

