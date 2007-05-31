iTunes Plus Crashes Big-Time

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

itunes_crashed.jpgYou're probably eager to try the new iTunes Plus service, offering DRM-free 256kbps downloads for just 30 cents more than those old 128kbps tunes. You're not alone, because the iTunes store appears to be brought to its knees with all the traffic.

We signed up for the iTunes Plus, attempting to upgrade to our five iTunes tracks that qualify for 30 cents apiece, and in the middle of the conversion the store came tumblin' down, giving us this error message. Now we're in iTunes purgatory. Perhaps the Applians didn't realize this DRM-free music thing would be so popular. Time for a few hundred more servers, Steve! We're going to keep trying, though. – Charlie White

