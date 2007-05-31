Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iTunes Australia selling DRM-free tracks at $2.19

So we have indeed seen a worldwide launch - that actually includes us - from Apple on the DRM-free EMI tracks, and local pricing on these 256kbps AAC files is...

$2.19

Great to see we've got it, but that price differential again stretches out just too far for me to want to pay it. Album pricing is $22.09 (haven't seen it directly, but that's based on their $5.10 upgrade price for previously purchased albums) Oh yeah, forgot that albums work differently, and so far I'm seeing iTunes Plus options from $17.99 to $20.99, and you do have to pay about $5.10 "for most albums" to upgrade them. I can (still) go and buy ANY album I want on CD for a lot less than that price.

More than ever I'm inclined to go buy discs, and rip them in the format of my choice. But I do appreciate us getting the choice, so cheers for that. -Seamus Byrne

