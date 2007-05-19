Itty Bitty Masterpiece Chairs of the World Collection

If you can't actually have designer furniture in your hepcat bachelor pad, now you can possess a veritable Greatest Hits of Chair Design in 1/12 scale with the Masterpiece Chairs of the World Collection. That oughta fit in even cubby-hole apartments. The little seats are highly detailed, and some of them have removable cushions. That chaise lounge even reclines a bit.

These miniature chairs are available in six volumes, each group costing between $38 and $50. The models don't have much practicality, but they just look cool. Check out the gallery to get an idea of their scale.

Masterpiece chairs of the world collection (Japanese translation) [Rakuten, via TFTS]