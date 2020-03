It Sees You: PlayStation Eye Improvements in Detail

If you're at all interested in the PlayStation Eye, the EyeToy for the PS3 generation, take a gander at this interview with its father, Richard Marks. Along with releasing four—yes, four—albums since 2000, Richard's added many new features to PlayStation's camera.

Among the issues seen as most important were light sensitivity, achieved by using a sensor with more area per pixel, instead of more megapixel count. The 60 fps minimum requirement, for better tracking resolution, and the four-array microphone. Definitely a cool read if you're planning on using the Eye to record your own Singstar videos and show them off online.

