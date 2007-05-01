It Sees You: PlayStation Eye Improvements in Detail

If you're at all interested in the PlayStation Eye, the EyeToy for the PS3 generation, take a gander at this interview with its father, Richard Marks. Along with releasing fourâ€”yes, fourâ€”albums since 2000, Richard's added many new features to PlayStation's camera.

Among the issues seen as most important were light sensitivity, achieved by using a sensor with more area per pixel, instead of more megapixel count. The 60 fps minimum requirement, for better tracking resolution, and the four-array microphone. Definitely a cool read if you're planning on using the Eye to record your own Singstar videos and show them off online.

Geek Out: The Playstation Eye is Nearly Upon Us. Dr. Richard Marks Takes Us Behind the Scenes of its Birth. [Newsweek]