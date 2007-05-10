Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iSave Water Counter for your Green Conscience

The iSave is a rather simple gadget that has just clinched the runner-up prize in Metropolis Magazine's 2007 Next Generation Awards. Attach it to either your sink or a showerhead and it will show you just how much water you are using for your morning's ablutions/scrubbing last night's taco melt off your plates. Designed by Reamon Yu, it's not going to save any water, but it will make you conscious of just how much is used/wasted, and hopefully will push you to further reduce your consumption.

The iSave is powered by a small turbine embedded in the waterflow, so greenies among you need not worry about expending any more energy than you have to. It's not available as yet, but fingers crossed and faucets tight. â€“ Ad Dugdale

The 2007 Next Generation Design Competition Winner and Runners-Up Announced [Metropolis Magazine via Inhabitat]

