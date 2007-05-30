Is This Lenovo's ThinkPad Reserve Edition?

You'll want to take this with a grain of salt, but the folks at Notebook Italia seem to have images of Lenovo's upcoming ThinkPad Reserve Edition. The notebook looks like the company's Yoga concept (which we covered a while back). It's clad in leather and features a detachable keyboard and what looks like the slimmest mouse I've seen to date. It also reminds me of Intel's Metro concept. If this is the Reserve, I like what I see (although I'd prefer no leather and an optical drive). What do you guys think?

First Image of the ThinkPad Reserve [Notebook Italia via Gizmologia]