iRosary iPod Headphones Helps Kids Get Down With Jesus

(Not our Jesus, of the Diaz variety.) The iRosary is a conceptual design by Tino Dobra that connects the iPod to headphones via a cross rosary. Traditional rosaries include beads, but for this hip iPod version the included single bead is a bit different:

The position of the bead can be measured and heard as audio beads on a sensitive range of the cable. Due to technical possibilities, the new rosary can help a person to learn the prayer; the right mysteries are inserted automatically and there are various modes for choosing the degree of difficulty.

I guess the iRosary was designed to be more attractive for the kids and their damned iPods, but the whole bead/prayer challenge seems a bit much. â€“Travis Hudson

iRosary [Yanko]

