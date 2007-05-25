Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iPod Systems Grow Up: Audio Pro Porto Stands Tall

Breaking from the boombox-esque mold of many iPod sound systems, the Audio Pro Porto is one of the most refreshingly portable setups we've seen in a while, and looks like it would be right at home on the beach next to a bucket of Coronas.

It also comes with an FM radio, two 3.5mm stereo jacks in addition to the iPod dock, long-life rechargeable batteries and a remote control. No details on price or availability so far, but we'll be looking forward to them—we just hope it's before we go on vacation. – Matt Buchanan

