iPhone Totally FCC'd, My Fantasy of 3G Finally Crushed Into Nothingness

The iPhone has been FCC approved. Richard Baguley of Wireless Info studies the frequency data on the accompanying docs, and laments evidence of that which we already know: At best, the iPhone will only EDGE data. That's on point with what was already widely known, but I'd secretly hoped for a Boom! moment where they'd spend the last six months putting in the necessary chippage and hardware for UMTS high-speed data. Another day, another wild gadget fantasy squashed.

iPhone Gets FCC Approval [Wireless Info]

FCC iPhone Docs [MobileWhack]