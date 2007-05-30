Rumour: iPhone Data Plan at $30

Today, much of the tech press is interested in speculating on the iPhone's data plan. Here's something new to add to the conversation.

Last week, when a Cingular business sales rep told me that the date for release was June 11th, she also told me that the data plan would be $30 bucks. I have less reason to believe the date, but the pricing seems like something she knew as a fact. $30. Such an exact number.I told her that I thought it was a bit high, since the phone doesn't have 3G. She said that they had the best data network in the country, so the phone would download fast, so again, take this with a grain of salt. This is a sales person, not an engineer. Maybe it includes Wi-Fi. Maybe you can't just get the EDGE access. That would make me a bit upset if you couldn't split the two up.

Because I can stomach the monthly fee for minutes and txt, and I can stomach the iPhone's $599 price tag, but I'm not sure I want to pay another $30 for EDGE data plus Wi-Fi. That's maybe more than I can swallow.

This is all speculation, of course.