Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

IO-Data USB2-W31RW Card Reader is Monochrome, but Well-Read

USB2_W31RW_1.jpg

This card reader from IO-Data, the USB2-W31RW, comes in black and white, and can read 31 different types of cards—SDHC memory cards, micro SDs, memory sticks, MicroProles, SecuriMinge, SDHoHos, STDs, BumperMong Sticks, Multi-Media Splanges, High-Speed Jezebel Sticks, KrispyKremeKards, MemoryCleet, Fangs4DMemory and HDSpazzTwigs, for starters. What it won't read: credit cards, birthday cards, business cards, bus passes and kidney donor cards. It weighs 120 grams and is now Vista-friendly. – Ad Dugdale

Product Page [IO-Data via Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles