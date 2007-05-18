Interactive Brainstorm Table Works in Mysterious Ways

There was precious little information accompanying this video that landed in our tip box this morning, but as you can plainly see, it's a light table-like device that immediately scans whenever you set upon it, and it lets you resize, move and animate objects together using gestures.

It looks like there's a camera above that can immediately take a picture of whatever you set on the table. It's somehow able to cut out the image as it's being scanned. Now if they could just tweak that display to be a bit less washed out, they might be onto something here. Excuse us while we have a brainstorm trying to figure out how this thing works.

Interactive Brainstorm Table [Fresh Creation]