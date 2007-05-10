Intel's New Core 2 Duos Get Priced

Now that we've shown you the technology and the hardware behind Intel's new Centrino Duo platform, it's time to talk CPU pricing. What do these new Core 2 Duos cost? It depends. They range from the top of the line 2.40GHz T7700 ($530) to the Core 2 Duo processor LV L7300 at 1.40GHz ($284).

And though we saw and liked plenty of new laptops today, it's the HP HDX which bowled us over with its massive, but not overwhelming, design. Check out the gallery and the review below.

HP HDX Review [Computer Shopper]