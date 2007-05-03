Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Intel's Bearlake Debuts Next Week with DDR3 Support

intel_2.jpg May 9th is looking to be a big day for Intel. That's when their new Bearlake chipset is expected to make its debut. In a nutshell, the new chipset will let you use DDR3 memory modules on your mobo. Cool, right? 'Cause DDR3 is faster than DDR2? Not really.

You see, when benchmarked, today's DDR2 memory beats DDR3 memory so until DDR3 hits 1.33GHz and 1.6GHz speeds, it's not worth making any drastic upgrades for. Our advice, wait it out to see those initial Bearlake benchmarks and then make your upgrades. â€“ Louis Ramirez

DDR3 Launch Set for May 9th [The Inquirer]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles