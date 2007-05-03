Intel's Bearlake Debuts Next Week with DDR3 Support

May 9th is looking to be a big day for Intel. That's when their new Bearlake chipset is expected to make its debut. In a nutshell, the new chipset will let you use DDR3 memory modules on your mobo. Cool, right? 'Cause DDR3 is faster than DDR2? Not really.

You see, when benchmarked, today's DDR2 memory beats DDR3 memory so until DDR3 hits 1.33GHz and 1.6GHz speeds, it's not worth making any drastic upgrades for. Our advice, wait it out to see those initial Bearlake benchmarks and then make your upgrades.

